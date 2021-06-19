Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 37,577 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,577 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEVA. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 120,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $10.12 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

