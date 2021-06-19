Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 31 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total value of $7,120,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $30,819,471.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,688 shares of company stock valued at $30,328,567. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.71.

FICO opened at $502.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $547.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.32.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

