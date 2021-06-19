Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $552,000 Position in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.08% of Brookfield Property REIT worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Brookfield Property REIT by 43.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 308.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 300.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 57.5% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPYU opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $703.65 million, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.27. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

