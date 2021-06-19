Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $529,000 Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $352.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.11. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.76 and a 52 week high of $354.06.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

