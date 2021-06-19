Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,925,000 after acquiring an additional 197,326 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 104,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 49,725 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $164.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.28. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

