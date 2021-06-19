Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth about $11,631,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth about $7,894,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 140,988.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 243,910 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth about $6,817,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,099,000 after purchasing an additional 215,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

MT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.08. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $33.96.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.47%.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

