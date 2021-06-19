MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$13.50 at National Bank Financial

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.07% from the stock’s current price.

MEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.42.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$8.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.12. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$901.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 1.2200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,035,785.24. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$118,391.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$102,837.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.