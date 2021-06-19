MediShares (MDS) Price Up 2% This Week

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. MediShares has a total market cap of $7.70 million and approximately $605,800.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One MediShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MediShares Profile

MDS is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

