Medifast, Inc. (MED) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.42 on August 6th

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.42 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, August 6th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.

Medifast has raised its dividend payment by 213.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Medifast has a payout ratio of 41.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Medifast to earn $15.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

Shares of MED opened at $263.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.46. Medifast has a 12-month low of $118.03 and a 12-month high of $336.99. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 85.97%. The business’s revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total value of $2,320,957.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,284,324.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $225.04 per share, with a total value of $40,507.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,458. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

