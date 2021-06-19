MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) and Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Head to Head Analysis

MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) and Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of MDJM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Fathom shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MDJM and Fathom’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDJM $5.87 million 13.58 $260,000.00 N/A N/A Fathom $176.78 million 2.81 -$1.34 million ($0.12) -282.25

MDJM has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fathom.

Profitability

This table compares MDJM and Fathom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDJM N/A N/A N/A Fathom -2.38% -21.49% -16.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MDJM and Fathom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDJM 0 0 0 0 N/A Fathom 0 0 2 0 3.00

Fathom has a consensus price target of $53.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.96%. Given Fathom’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fathom is more favorable than MDJM.

Summary

MDJM beats Fathom on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MDJM Company Profile

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies. The company also provides independent training and tourism development services. It serves real estate developers, real estate design institutes and agencies, urban planning bureaus of various levels of governments, and urban rail transportation companies, as well as urban infrastructure development companies. The company was formerly known as MDJLEAD LTD. and changed its name to MDJM Ltd. in May 2018. MDJM Ltd was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Tianjin, the People's Republic of China.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology. Fathom Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

