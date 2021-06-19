MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Shares Gap Up to $10.28

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.28, but opened at $10.51. MBIA shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 1,925 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get MBIA alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The company has a market cap of $554.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($1.84). MBIA had a negative return on equity of 133.70% and a negative net margin of 97.50%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter.

In other MBIA news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 5,703 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $57,315.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 32.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 3.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Company Profile (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.