MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the May 13th total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE MBI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.10. MBIA has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 133.70% and a negative net margin of 97.50%.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $57,315.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MBIA by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,879,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,317,000 after buying an additional 273,290 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in MBIA by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,944,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,328,000 after buying an additional 844,480 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in MBIA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,882,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,114,000 after buying an additional 50,864 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC increased its stake in MBIA by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,078,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,370,000 after buying an additional 82,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,620,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

