Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 161,157 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,462,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,157 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $784,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2,950.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 45,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 43,993 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,137,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,870,000 after acquiring an additional 65,641 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE OTIS opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.14. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.44 and a fifty-two week high of $81.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.