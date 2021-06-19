Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $992.53 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,130 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $992,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Mizuho boosted their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $277.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.31. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The company has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

