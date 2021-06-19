Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,331,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,652 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.07% of American Electric Power worth $875,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 15.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 254,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after buying an additional 34,101 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 34.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 21,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 50.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,346,000 after buying an additional 777,759 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 10.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,293 shares of company stock worth $3,592,418 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $82.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

