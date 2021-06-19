Masari (MSR) Price Hits $0.0577 on Major Exchanges

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last week, Masari has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. Masari has a total market cap of $899,336.28 and approximately $3,931.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0577 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Masari

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,599,005 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

