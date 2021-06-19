Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,874,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,999 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $91,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 530,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,964,000 after acquiring an additional 183,471 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 105,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 748,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,645,000 after buying an additional 524,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

MRVL stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.49.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $3,604,736 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.