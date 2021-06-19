Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 27,937 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,937 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $21,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 49.8% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,466,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,965,000 after buying an additional 487,316 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,224,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,603,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUI stock opened at $171.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.65 and a twelve month high of $178.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 98.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.97.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.75.

In other news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

