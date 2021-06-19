Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 199,077 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,077 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.13% of The J. M. Smucker worth $18,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 623,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after acquiring an additional 38,932 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 80,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $1,419,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 63,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,619 shares of company stock worth $348,157. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $130.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $101.89 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.80.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.