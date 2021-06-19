Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 470,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,849 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $27,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 63.1% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 133.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 37.9% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 64,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $87.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $64.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

