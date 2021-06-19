Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 820 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.20% of Markel worth $30,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Markel by 60.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 33.3% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,144.00.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.14, for a total transaction of $674,552.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,285,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total transaction of $1,805,715.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,443,759.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,155.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $880.59 and a 1 year high of $1,268.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,204.93. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 56.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.