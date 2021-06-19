Martingale Asset Management L P Has $34.89 Million Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,950 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $34,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $137,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 473,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,867,000 after purchasing an additional 129,013 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 377.5% in the fourth quarter. BP PLC now owns 127,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after buying an additional 101,172 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CMS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.84. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.