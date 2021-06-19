Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 8,945 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $16,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLH. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,569 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $2,064,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLH. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

CLH opened at $88.02 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $96.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

