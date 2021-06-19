Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 26,047 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,047 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.10% of Nasdaq worth $24,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Nasdaq by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,493 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $175.80 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $180.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.64.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.34.

In other news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

