Mark Freeman Buys 3,832,744 Shares of Grand Gulf Energy Limited (ASX:GGE) Stock

Grand Gulf Energy Limited (ASX:GGE) insider Mark Freeman purchased 3,832,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,327.44 ($27,376.74).
Mark Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 11th, Mark Freeman purchased 1,167,256 shares of Grand Gulf Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,672.56 ($8,337.54).
About Grand Gulf Energy
Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger
Receive News & Ratings for Grand Gulf Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Gulf Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.