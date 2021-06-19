Marcel Gani Sells 334 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marcel Gani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $879,450.00.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $264.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 109.64, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.19 and a 52-week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 25.4% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 34.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 151.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 285,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,950,000 after purchasing an additional 171,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $327.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.95.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

