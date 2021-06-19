Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Short Interest Update

Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the May 13th total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

MDOMF stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. Mandom has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mandom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

