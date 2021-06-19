MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Down to $23.52

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.52, but opened at $22.37. MAG Silver shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 27,482 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAG. CIBC increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 548.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.