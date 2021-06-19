MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Down to $23.52

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.52, but opened at $22.37. MAG Silver shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 27,482 shares traded.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAG. CIBC increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.06.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 548.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.