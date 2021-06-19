MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Major Shareholder Target N. V. Biotech Buys 75,000 Shares

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,100,564 shares in the company, valued at $125,244,578.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
MGNX opened at $21.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.64. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.28.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 391.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 110,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 87,893 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MacroGenics Company Profile
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.