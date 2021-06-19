MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Major Shareholder Target N. V. Biotech Buys 75,000 Shares

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,100,564 shares in the company, valued at $125,244,578.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

MGNX opened at $21.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.64. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.28.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 391.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 110,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 87,893 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

