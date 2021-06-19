MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.78.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $58.67. 614,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.93. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -838.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.38.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $76,293.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,317 shares of company stock valued at $576,584. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,832,000 after purchasing an additional 636,023 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,225,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,107,000 after acquiring an additional 130,668 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,190,000 after acquiring an additional 645,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 973,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,480,000 after acquiring an additional 126,800 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

