M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 95,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $573,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 221,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 801.2% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 5,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

