M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1,314.9% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,252,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,365,000 after acquiring an additional 881,738 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,714,000 after acquiring an additional 31,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.58. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $68.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

