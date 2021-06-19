M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New $342,000 Investment in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 140,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,809,000 after buying an additional 15,038 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $118.37 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $117.56 and a twelve month high of $122.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.21.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

