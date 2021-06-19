M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New $316,000 Investment in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,813,000 after purchasing an additional 229,708 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in DISH Network in the first quarter worth $202,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in DISH Network by 13.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 625,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,649,000 after buying an additional 73,841 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in DISH Network by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 501,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,164,000 after buying an additional 286,890 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DISH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.10.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $589,044. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DISH Network stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Equities analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

