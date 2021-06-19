M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $294,000 in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $633,046,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in CME Group by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,089,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,576 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in CME Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,421 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in CME Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,496,000 after acquiring an additional 899,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in CME Group by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,987,000 after purchasing an additional 843,717 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $210.71 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82. The stock has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.69.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.