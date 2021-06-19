M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 877 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,591,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000.

IWO stock opened at $298.78 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $198.40 and a twelve month high of $339.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $299.01.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

