M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,178 First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDVY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,919,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,541,000 after acquiring an additional 124,161 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,872,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,726,000 after purchasing an additional 98,582 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,521,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,726,000 after purchasing an additional 505,076 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,506,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,016,000 after purchasing an additional 641,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,375,000 after buying an additional 459,764 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $46.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $49.73.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.