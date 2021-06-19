M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires New Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 82.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,717,000 after buying an additional 21,465 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 179,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,838,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 141,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $171.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $123.84 and a 1-year high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.19.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

