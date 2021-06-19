Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Investment analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRUS. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.08.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $79.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.15. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,870 shares of company stock worth $758,605 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after acquiring an additional 27,916 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 472,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,059,000 after acquiring an additional 110,864 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,969,000 after acquiring an additional 379,227 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

