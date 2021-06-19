LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.19. LondonMetric Property has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $3.42.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

