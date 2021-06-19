LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Price Target Increased to GBX 270 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LMP. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 248.33 ($3.24).

LON LMP opened at GBX 235.20 ($3.07) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 245.20 ($3.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 693.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In related news, insider Katerina Patmore acquired 5,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £11,800 ($15,416.78). Also, insider Martin McGann sold 162,681 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07), for a total transaction of £382,300.35 ($499,477.85).

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

