L’Occitane International (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Shares Up 4%

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF)’s share price shot up 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.63. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.26.

About L’Occitane International (OTCMKTS:LCCTF)

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various natural and organic ingredient based cosmetics and well-being products. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare and haircare products. In addition, it engages in the general warehousing business.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for L'Occitane International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Occitane International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.