Lobstex Price Reaches $0.0671 on Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0671 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $650,361.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,120,884 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

