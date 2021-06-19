Lobstex Price Hits $0.0671 on Top Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0671 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $650,361.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,120,884 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

