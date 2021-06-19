Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 49.90 ($0.65).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LLOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 329,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17). Also, insider Robin Budenberg purchased 499,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £224,815.50 ($293,722.89). Insiders have bought 829,912 shares of company stock worth $36,355,419 in the last 90 days.

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 46.43 ($0.61) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £32.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 145.55. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

