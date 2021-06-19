Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAC has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.03.

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $13.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 17.63, a quick ratio of 17.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

