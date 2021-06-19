Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Shares Down 3.4% on Insider Selling

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $59.91 and last traded at $60.29. 33,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,494,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.41.

Specifically, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 575.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.