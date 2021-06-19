Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 199,400 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the May 13th total of 232,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

LIMAF traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.66. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.96.

LIMAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Linamar from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Linamar from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

