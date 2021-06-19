LikeCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.40 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $19.40 million and approximately $24,274.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,040,356,850 coins and its circulating supply is 1,032,938,559 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

