Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$115.00 price objective (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth $1,442,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Lightspeed POS by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 115,076 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,731,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 25.9% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.95. 1,441,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,963. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.52. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $23.73 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.43.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

